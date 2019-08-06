Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Pegasystems’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $251,925.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,255 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969. 52.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

