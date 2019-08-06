Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $717.20. Pennon Group shares last traded at $705.40, with a volume of 787,469 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNN. Macquarie began coverage on Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 810.78 ($10.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 746.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 28.22 ($0.37) dividend. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.84. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.81%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

