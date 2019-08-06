Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,291,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,702,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,579 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $395,062.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,656 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $116,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,323. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

