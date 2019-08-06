Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PEN traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.63. 527,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,527. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $714,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,412 shares of company stock worth $6,127,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,373,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,121.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 121.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 323,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 177,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.14.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.