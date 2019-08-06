Peony Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $12,356.00 and $124.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 858,937 coins and its circulating supply is 739,104 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

