PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.49. 77,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

