Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV Grows Position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM)

Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf comprises approximately 0.6% of Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BMV:SPTM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35.

