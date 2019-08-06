Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.26

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.26 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.49 ($0.12), with a volume of 4864058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDL. Barclays cut their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89.

In related news, insider Richard Duffy purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

