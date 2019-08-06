PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $33,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 668,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 287,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,805. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

