PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 400,000 Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 10.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 106.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 34.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 46,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,584. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

