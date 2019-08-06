PGGM Investments Has $121.75 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,429 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $121,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 4,062,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,086. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

