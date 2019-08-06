PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,815 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Carnival worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Carnival by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nomura cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

