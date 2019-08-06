PGGM Investments Sells 11,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $54,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 51,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

DHR stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.07. 1,910,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

