PGGM Investments Sells 64,699 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64,699 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $193,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 349,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 16,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.80. 190,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,270. The stock has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

