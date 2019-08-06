Phonecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.00 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Phonecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $22,837.00 and $41.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00236154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.86 or 0.01294769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00098643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Phonecoin Coin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 97,758,011 coins and its circulating supply is 97,357,761 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON. Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

