Picton Property Income Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.88 (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PCTN stock opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.84. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $489.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

