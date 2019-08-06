Piershale Financial Group Inc. Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

