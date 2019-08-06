PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $100.32, approximately 28,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 23,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

