PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 9.24% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.