Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.30), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

PXD traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. 2,289,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. S&P Equity Research reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

