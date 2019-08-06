Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.75. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 26,898 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.