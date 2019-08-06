PLNcoin (PLNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PLNcoin has a market cap of $5,965.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

