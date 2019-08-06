Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 802.38%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,774,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,560. The stock has a market cap of $527.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.47. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.