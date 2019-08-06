Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 550,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

