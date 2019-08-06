Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $103,755,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.31. 30,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $262.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

