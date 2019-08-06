Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,978.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.56. 1,332,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,640. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.23.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

