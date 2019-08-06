Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,870 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Cummins stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.14. The company had a trading volume of 472,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.