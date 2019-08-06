Polaris Infrastructure (PIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Polaris Infrastructure to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$24.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.54 million.

TSE PIF traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.08. 33,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Polaris Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$8.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

