Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $996.14. Polymetal International shares last traded at $1,014.25, with a volume of 1,371,512 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POLY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Polymetal International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 984.53.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 6,800 shares of Polymetal International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, for a total transaction of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

