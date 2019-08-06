Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $5.22 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $77,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after acquiring an additional 214,945 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

BA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.42. 1,169,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,628. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

