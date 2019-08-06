Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after purchasing an additional 162,203 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 92,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,812.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $149,590.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. 20,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,557. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

