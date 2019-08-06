ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

