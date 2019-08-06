ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.76, 118,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $533,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 138.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000.

