ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 8.8%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $92.17, approximately 1,862,655 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 976,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $2,061,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 28.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 140.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

