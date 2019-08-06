Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 6.8%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.93, approximately 1,441,911 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 421,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $371.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashleigh Palmer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $43,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $456,920. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

