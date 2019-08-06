Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.08. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 190,511 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Get Pulse Electronics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the first quarter worth $347,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter valued at $5,868,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 54.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter.

Pulse Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.