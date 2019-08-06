Pundi X NEM 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00235652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.01300753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00099556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

