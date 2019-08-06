Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $18.00 price target on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSTG. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.32.

PSTG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 2,633,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.35. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $163,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $492,553 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 74,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 90.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

