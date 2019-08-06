Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 1,944 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.19. 82,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,046. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

