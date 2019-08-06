Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at $8,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $137.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

