Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,372 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 2,285,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,919,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $273.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

