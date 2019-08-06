Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,254,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $903,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,266 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 5,333,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.