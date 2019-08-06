Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,800,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,405,000 after buying an additional 217,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,117,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,419,000 after purchasing an additional 114,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,570,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 440,020 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,236. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.