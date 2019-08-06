Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 2,363 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,299,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $823,491,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 528,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,154,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 425,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,394 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $138,597,000 after buying an additional 153,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.66.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

