Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 47,933 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 180,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 166,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 727,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,583. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

