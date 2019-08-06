Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 9,664 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 439.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

