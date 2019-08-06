QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QBE Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:QBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.97. QBE Insurance Group shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 4,734,170 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$12.01.

In other QBE Insurance Group news, insider William Marston (Marty) Becker bought 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.66 ($8.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,837.32 ($23,998.10). Also, insider Patrick (Pat) Regan 118,960 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th.

About QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks worldwide. It operates through North American Operations, European Operations, Australian & New Zealand Operations, Asia Pacific Operations, and Equator Re segments. The company offers personal, including home, motor, and compulsory third party motor insurance; health and accident, and renewable energy insurance; and commercial and specialist general insurance.

