Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $70.00 price objective on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays cut shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 103,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,841. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $137,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

