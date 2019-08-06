Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $70.00 target price on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Qorvo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $70.14. 1,486,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,557. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $224,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,573 shares of company stock worth $2,488,757. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Qorvo by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 865.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.