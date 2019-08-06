Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 131.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Welltower by 464.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 590.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

